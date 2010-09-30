Arrow signs agreement with Redpine Signals

Arrow Electronics has signed a global distribution agreement with Redpine Signals, for its broad portfolio of wireless chipsets, modules and development kits.

"Arrow's global reach, extensive engineering and support infrastructure, coupled with the explosive market growth of Wi-Fi and a differentiated total solution from Redpine, gives Arrow a winning edge," said Venkat Mattela, chief executive officer for Redpine Signals. "We expect this partnership to expand to many synergistic development areas to provide cost-effective and timely solutions to our customers."



"Wi-Fi technology is everywhere and is at the core of all embedded application designs," said Jeff Eastman, senior vice president, global supplier marketing and asset management for Arrow Electronics. "Redpine's portfolio of chipsets and modules can help Arrow customers design emerging wireless system products quickly by providing a mature and well-supported solution."