Elcoteq Manaus is certified for Automotive

The Elcoteq plant in Manaus, Amazonas – Brazil has obtained ISO/TS-16949:2009 Quality Registration and Certification to serve the automotive customers.

The ISO/TS-16949 registration and certification process is now complete and allows Elcoteq to build M2M (machine to machine) radio frequency modules for the automotive value chain.



Manaus completed successfully the Verification Audit, the final step for the TS Registration and Certification, conducted in the end of August 2010. This ISO/TS-16949 Certification is valid for 3 years (i.e. till September 1, 2013) with a follow up or a surveillance audit conducted every year, and the certification is renewable.