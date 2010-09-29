Electronics Production | September 29, 2010
Are corporate business managers risk-paralyzed?
There have been a lot of words expended recently about the hoard of cash corporate managers especially in the US have been stashing the past 18 months. Many expected that by now business spending and hiring would have solved most of our economic woes.
Why are companies like Hewlett Packard, Microsoft, Nokia, Intel and Chevron choosing to give money back to investors or engage in frantic M&A rather than invest in new products and hire some of the millions of unemployed people? They aren't even using the cash to buy back their own stock.
It seems that Mr/Ms Corporate Executive has moved beyond risk aversion into a new dimension of risk paralysis. Like my Boston Terrier, who now walks a 50 foot circle around the family cat due to a brief but bloody encounter with her front claws a few months ago, Corporate C-suite executives are wary of making the wrong decisions in uncertain times. We know you have a lot of pressure and responsibility, but are things really that much worse than ever before?
Really, what's different about today, compared to any other time since the industrial revolution created the business profession?
I would posit that we now have too many people who know too much about too many areas of the economy. In the old days, we relied on business journalists to keep us informed about our corner of the business world. There were a few publications that business executives read on plane rides, and then they went about their daily lives risking capital and commercializing innovation for the good of society.
Now we have bloggers whose agenda is not always apparent, and where fact checking is an ancient relic of a by-gone era. For example, I read a blog this morning called 19 Surprising Facts about the Deindustrialization of America. Pretty interesting, but I decided to find out who this guy was and what he did for a living.
Turns out he has two law degrees (how can that be good?) and sells gold, silver, and emergency response products through eBay on his website, which is called www.theeconomiccollapseblog.com. I bet you wish you had secured that domain name early on.
So is he really an objective source of news? There were some good points made in the article, and I might get one of those buckets of 275 freeze dried meals next time I'm at Costco, but I'm still hopeful we can avoid catastrophe.
Because ultimately, we live in a free society, and no matter what happens on a macro level, we have choices about how we live and do business. While certain sectors of the economy are certainly shaky, nothing is inevitable.
So, to the fine men and women running our global corporations, both big and small, I would say, “Fear not!” It’s time to start taking some risk and investing in your business. That’s what you get paid to do, after all. Not just trade currency and prepare for the next earnings call.
Come on, everyone. Let’s stop being casinos and start practicing the noble profession for which you have been trained. Yes, the global financial situation is still weak; yes, demand in certain markets has tanked, but, heck, you’ve got money and there are people depending on you.
So get off your duff and get moving, for heaven’s sake. Take some risks and start the innovatation cycle. And stop reading blogs and tweets. Except mine, of course.
-----
Author: Charlie Barnhart, Please go further: New Horizon
It seems that Mr/Ms Corporate Executive has moved beyond risk aversion into a new dimension of risk paralysis. Like my Boston Terrier, who now walks a 50 foot circle around the family cat due to a brief but bloody encounter with her front claws a few months ago, Corporate C-suite executives are wary of making the wrong decisions in uncertain times. We know you have a lot of pressure and responsibility, but are things really that much worse than ever before?
Really, what's different about today, compared to any other time since the industrial revolution created the business profession?
I would posit that we now have too many people who know too much about too many areas of the economy. In the old days, we relied on business journalists to keep us informed about our corner of the business world. There were a few publications that business executives read on plane rides, and then they went about their daily lives risking capital and commercializing innovation for the good of society.
Now we have bloggers whose agenda is not always apparent, and where fact checking is an ancient relic of a by-gone era. For example, I read a blog this morning called 19 Surprising Facts about the Deindustrialization of America. Pretty interesting, but I decided to find out who this guy was and what he did for a living.
Turns out he has two law degrees (how can that be good?) and sells gold, silver, and emergency response products through eBay on his website, which is called www.theeconomiccollapseblog.com. I bet you wish you had secured that domain name early on.
So is he really an objective source of news? There were some good points made in the article, and I might get one of those buckets of 275 freeze dried meals next time I'm at Costco, but I'm still hopeful we can avoid catastrophe.
Because ultimately, we live in a free society, and no matter what happens on a macro level, we have choices about how we live and do business. While certain sectors of the economy are certainly shaky, nothing is inevitable.
So, to the fine men and women running our global corporations, both big and small, I would say, “Fear not!” It’s time to start taking some risk and investing in your business. That’s what you get paid to do, after all. Not just trade currency and prepare for the next earnings call.
Come on, everyone. Let’s stop being casinos and start practicing the noble profession for which you have been trained. Yes, the global financial situation is still weak; yes, demand in certain markets has tanked, but, heck, you’ve got money and there are people depending on you.
So get off your duff and get moving, for heaven’s sake. Take some risks and start the innovatation cycle. And stop reading blogs and tweets. Except mine, of course.
-----
Author: Charlie Barnhart, Please go further: New Horizon
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments