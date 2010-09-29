Komax names new Head of the Wire business unit

The Komax Group is strengthening its management team by appointing Matijas Meyer as the new Head of the Wire business unit.

Matijas Meyer will take up his post at Komax Holding AG’s headquarters in Dierikon in November 2010. Mr Meyer is 40 years old, holds a Diploma in electrical engineering from ETH Zurich and completed his MBA studies at Cranfield University in the UK.



He has been with Komax since 2007 and is currently head of Komax’s subsidiary in Rousset, France. Prior to this he held various executive positions with Tornos SA and Unaxis/ESEC. Mr Meyer will be succeeding Dr Beat Kälin, who has been directly managing the Wire business unit in his capacity as CEO of the Komax Group since 2006 and will now be focusing increasingly on managing the Group.