© Schweizer Electronic PCB | September 29, 2010
Rigid PCB shipments up in North-American market
Figures for the north-american PCB market show that Rigid PCB shipments were up 24.3% while bookings increased 22.1% in August 2010 from August 2009, reports industry association IPC.
Year to date, rigid PCB shipments were up 20.4% and bookings have grown 33.2%. Compared to the previous month, rigid PCB shipments increased 5.4% and rigid bookings increased 1.5%. The book-to-bill ratio for the North American rigid PCB industry in August 2010 remained positive, but fell off slightly to 1.08.
Flexible circuit shipments in August 2010 were up 35.7%, and bookings were up 61.8% compared to August 2009. Year to date, flexible circuit shipments increased 9.2% and bookings were up 22.6%. Compared to the previous month, flexible circuit shipments decreased 7.6%, but flex bookings increased 12.9%. The North American flexible circuit book-to-bill ratio in August 2010 remained positive, but fell to 1.01.
For rigid PCBs and flexible circuits combined, industry shipments in August 2010 increased 25.2% from August 2009, as orders booked increased 25.0% from August 2009. Year to date, combined industry shipments were up 19.5% and bookings were up 32.3%. Compared to the previous month, combined industry shipments for August 2010 increased 4.1% and bookings increased 2.5%. The combined (rigid and flex) industry book-to-bill ratio in August 2010 slipped to 1.07.
"Year-on-year sales growth continued in the double digits in August", said IPC President & CEO Denny McGuirk. "The the book-to-bill ratio is positive for the 16th consecutive month, which indicates solid sales growth for the rest of 2010,” he added. “Book-to-bill ratios have been trending downward since reaching a peak last May, especially in the flexible circuit segment, mainly due to strong sales growth."
