DEK awards Flash Electronics

High accuracy, mass imaging solutions provider, DEK, has awarded Flash Electronics with its Combined Strength Award, recognizing the EMS leader for its partnership and worldwide use of DEK's complete pre-placement solutions package.

Since its inception in 1994, Flash Electronics has been a DEK customer, relying on the company's printing equipment platforms for its materials deposition requirements. But, as the EMS firm quickly expanded to six locations worldwide, it became clear that global, seamless product transfer was imperative and that Flash would also benefit from DEK's stencil, tooling and consumables expertise to ensure manufacturing consistency, cost efficiency and timely customer product delivery on a worldwide scale.



The partnership between Flash Electronics and DEK has enabled product and process development on both sides: DEK has also gained from the shared knowledge of this relationship. "The Flash and DEK teams have worked as one to find solutions to manufacturing challenges, add efficiency to global processes and help ensure high-yield, top quality products for Flash's well-known customers," says Neil MacRaild, DEK Americas General Manager. "This cooperation and partnership is the essence of DEK's combined strength philosophy and the reason why Flash Electronics has been presented with our Combined Strength Award."

