EC okays Foxconn's buy of Dell's Polish unit

The European Commission has cleared the proposed acquisition by the Taiwanese company Foxconn of a subsidiary of US computer manufacturer Dell in Poland.

The Commission concluded that the transaction would not significantly impede effective competition in the European Economic Area (EEA) or any substantial part of it.



Dell's subsidiary in Lodz (Poland) currently supplies Dell's in-house production of computers. As a result of the transaction, the production capacity of the Polish subsidiary will be transferred to Foxconn.