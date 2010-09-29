Frontline invests in CyberOptics' inspection systems

Frontline Electronics has purchased CyberOptics' QX500 and SE350 inspection systems. The systems are scheduled to be delivered to Frontline’s manufacturing facility in India in September 2010.

"We are so pleased to have received this order from a local leading EMS facility with a strong commitment to the growth of the Indian electronics market. This marks a significant milestone for CyberOptics in India and we are confident that this is the start of a long relationship with Frontline Electronics. At CyberOptics, we are constantly working to progress and to be involved in the latest technologies and applications, and we are delighted to have received this important order from Frontline Electronic", said Sean Lee, CyberOptics' South Asia Sales Manager.