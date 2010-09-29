Jenoptik awarded major order by the US Government

The Defense & Civil Systems division of Jenoptik AG has received an order from the US government to supply generators providing a mobile power supply for the Patriot missile defense system.

The order is worth a total of more than USD 23 million. Agreement has been reached with the client to supply the entire series of generators, the associated test equipment and an initial supply of spare parts for the years 2011 and 2012. Jenoptik is a major supplier of starter-generator units for missile defense systems since many years.



The missile defense system has been procured in order to provide preventative protection for national infrastructures. The generators from Jenoptik AG will supply power to both the radar systems and the weapons guidance computer as well as the individual missile launchers and the communication units. The generators have been specially designed for military application and will also operate reliably when used under extreme conditions in desert environments.



It was agreed with the client not to disclose names or details relating to the contract.