Demand to outpace supply of copper foil

Demand for copper foil is likely to out-pace the supply during 2011 and 2012.

Most copper foil producers have remained cautious and have not expanded capacities. This means that supply will not be sufficient to satisfy demand over the next 2 years, writes DigiTimes. Co-Tech has increased monthly capacity since early 2010. The company now has reached 1'500 tons of copper foils per month. However, new capacity for 2011 will not be significant, Tony Ke, president of Taiwan-based Co-Tech Copper Foil, was cited in the article in saying.