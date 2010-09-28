Mair Elektronik - 18 successful years with Juki

The EMS company Mair Elektronik GmbH in Schwaig near Munich (Germany) specialises in medical, automotive and industrial electronics. For the assembly, the company has been relying exclusively on Juki since they started with automatic pick- and place machines.

Since the startup in 1986, Roland Mair, founder, proprietor and general manager, saw it as his primary goal to be one of the top EMS companies. The company is one of the pioneers of lead-free soldering and was certified by DASA to ISO 9002 in 1996. Up to then, DASA had only been certifying companies of at least 500 employees. Meanwhile Mair Elektronik has also been certified under the latest ISO standard 9001:2008.Being able to produce at highest quality in this sector and to be always one step ahead of the competitors is the reason why Mair is assembling sophisticated devices in a cleanroom. Although a cleanroom isn’t necessary for most customer products there are very good reasons for such a solution. In the cleanroom all processes can be performed under the same optimised parameters, independently from temperature or humidity.Thus a constantly high quality can be guaranteed without having to play around with those parameters. With cleanroom production the rest of the manufacturing and testing equipment of course also has to comply with this standard.In 1992, Mair invested in a fully automatic pick- and place system for the first time. It was a Juki machine of the entry level type PM460. "It was a mere gut decision then", Roland Mair says. "There were also other brands on offer." This decision was never regretted though, and it was the start of a lasting and successful cooperation. As he was so highly satisfied with this machine, Mr. Mair has invested regularly in new Juki machines since 1992.Although this modularity of course saves cost, according to Roland Mair this was not the main reason for his repeated investments in JUKI machines. "Had we been forced to see that JUKI was not coming up to our growing demands with their products, we would also have accepted the cost of a supplier change." Even with being so satisfied with these machines, Mr. Mair of course analyses the market before each new investment.So there have always been interesting offers from other suppliers, but nevertheless the final decision was made for Juki. According to Mr. Mair the machines, which are the core of his production, have always proven their outstanding reliability and flexibility and thus saved time and money. He also commends Juki's service, although he very rarely has to call somebody in, thanks to the high reliability of the machines.In 2009 the company moved to the newly built premises in Schwaig. The new building is designed in a way that, with an assumed growth of approx. 8% per year, it should offer enough space for the next 20 years. Only last year they invested in a new Juki machine in spite of the beginning economic crisis, which of course also affected Mair Elektronik.For Mr. Mair the crisis was the most difficult period since the foundation of the company, but nevertheless, and unlike his competitors, he dared to invest acyclically in new equipment and thus proved his enormous trust in Juki. With the technology, flexibility and capacity of the newly installed line the company is fit for staying at the top of its sector.How reliable and robust the JUKI machines are is also proven by the fact that all machines except the old PM460 are still being used for production. The small PM570 today is to be found in the cleanroom and serves as an adhesive dispenser for special components. All other machines of the 700 series are being used in the production of the Rothenschirmbach branch.