Acal and BFi Optilas legal entities to be combined

Following the acquisition of the BFi Optilas Group by Acal plc, the separate BFi Optilas AB and Acal Technology AB legal entities in Sweden are being combined into one legal entity named Acal BFi Nordic AB.

This process will simplify the Company structure and make trading with customers and suppliers more transparent. The ultimate parent company, Acal plc, remains unchanged. Therefore, starting October 1, 2010, the BFI Optilas and Acal Technology trading names will both continue, and will both be in the Acal BFi Nordic AB legal entity.