Dirk Zimanky Electronics Production | September 27, 2010
Enics with new CEO & President
Mr. Dirk Zimanky is to succeed Reijo Itkonen as President and CEO of Swiss EMS-provider Enics AG.
Enics President and CEO Reijo Itkonen will retire from his working life in summer 2011. The Enics Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Dirk Zimanky to succeed Reijo as the new President and CEO of the company starting October 1, 2010. Reijo Itkonen will support Dirk Zimanky in the handover and other strategic projects until summer 2011.
Dirk Zimanky, being one of the co-founders of Enics, has spent his entire business life within the EMS Industry. For the last 6 years he has successfully led Customer Relationship Management in Enics. Before Enics he held different leading positions in Elcoteq SE and Stephan Elektronik GmbH.
"I am very happy about the support of our Board towards Enics strategy and trust for our organization to continue the remarkable achievements we have reached during these few years together with our customers. The appointment of Dirk is the best example of that trust and secures a very smooth transition of my responsibilities. Dirk has been one of the main architects of our strategy, values and customer relations since the beginning, and even before. It is much easier for me to concentrate on other important issues in my personal life when I know that Dirk and the other EMT members are continuing the work I have enjoyed so much", says Reijo Itkonen.
Dirk Zimanky continues: "It is a great opportunity that I have been entrusted with and I like to thank our Board and Reijo for their full support. Under Reijo’s leadership we have developed into one of the leading players in our field, valued by our customers and respected by our competitors. The strategy we pursue is serving us very well and we will continue to deepen our industrial and medical focus even more. At the same time I will put additional emphasis on enhancing our competitiveness and strong customer focus. We have an excellent base, by our customers, suppliers and our people, to make our vision come true."
Dirk Zimanky, being one of the co-founders of Enics, has spent his entire business life within the EMS Industry. For the last 6 years he has successfully led Customer Relationship Management in Enics. Before Enics he held different leading positions in Elcoteq SE and Stephan Elektronik GmbH.
"I am very happy about the support of our Board towards Enics strategy and trust for our organization to continue the remarkable achievements we have reached during these few years together with our customers. The appointment of Dirk is the best example of that trust and secures a very smooth transition of my responsibilities. Dirk has been one of the main architects of our strategy, values and customer relations since the beginning, and even before. It is much easier for me to concentrate on other important issues in my personal life when I know that Dirk and the other EMT members are continuing the work I have enjoyed so much", says Reijo Itkonen.
Dirk Zimanky continues: "It is a great opportunity that I have been entrusted with and I like to thank our Board and Reijo for their full support. Under Reijo’s leadership we have developed into one of the leading players in our field, valued by our customers and respected by our competitors. The strategy we pursue is serving us very well and we will continue to deepen our industrial and medical focus even more. At the same time I will put additional emphasis on enhancing our competitiveness and strong customer focus. We have an excellent base, by our customers, suppliers and our people, to make our vision come true."
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments