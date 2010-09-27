Dirk Zimanky

Enics with new CEO & President

Mr. Dirk Zimanky is to succeed Reijo Itkonen as President and CEO of Swiss EMS-provider Enics AG.

Enics President and CEO Reijo Itkonen will retire from his working life in summer 2011. The Enics Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Dirk Zimanky to succeed Reijo as the new President and CEO of the company starting October 1, 2010. Reijo Itkonen will support Dirk Zimanky in the handover and other strategic projects until summer 2011.



Dirk Zimanky, being one of the co-founders of Enics, has spent his entire business life within the EMS Industry. For the last 6 years he has successfully led Customer Relationship Management in Enics. Before Enics he held different leading positions in Elcoteq SE and Stephan Elektronik GmbH.



"I am very happy about the support of our Board towards Enics strategy and trust for our organization to continue the remarkable achievements we have reached during these few years together with our customers. The appointment of Dirk is the best example of that trust and secures a very smooth transition of my responsibilities. Dirk has been one of the main architects of our strategy, values and customer relations since the beginning, and even before. It is much easier for me to concentrate on other important issues in my personal life when I know that Dirk and the other EMT members are continuing the work I have enjoyed so much", says Reijo Itkonen.



Dirk Zimanky continues: "It is a great opportunity that I have been entrusted with and I like to thank our Board and Reijo for their full support. Under Reijo’s leadership we have developed into one of the leading players in our field, valued by our customers and respected by our competitors. The strategy we pursue is serving us very well and we will continue to deepen our industrial and medical focus even more. At the same time I will put additional emphasis on enhancing our competitiveness and strong customer focus. We have an excellent base, by our customers, suppliers and our people, to make our vision come true."