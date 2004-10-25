ONE way acquires Circast

Printed circuit board manufacturer One Way Circuits of Lenwade, Norwich UK, has acquired Circast Electronics, the UK's oldest established manufacturer, based in Leamington.

This, the second major acquisition in a year for One Way, means that the company is now among the largest producers in the UK, and has the capability to support a major export initiative not only into Europe, but also North America and worldwide, PCBWorld.com reports.



"We will continue to operate Circast under its own name and at its existing Warwickshire plant. We also have no plans to change employment levels at either Lenwade or Warwickshire, and, in fact, our drive to create new markets will probably see more job opportunities," says Managing Director Mike Urry.



There are currently about 30 employees at the Lenwade plant and head office and a further 100 at Circast in Warwickshire. Earlier this year, One Way acquired another printed circuit board manufacturer, GTN, of Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands, and secured the assets and customers of that business.