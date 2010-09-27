Electronics Production | September 27, 2010
HPI AG acquires Azego Components AG
HPI AG, is to acquire Azego Components AG. It was declared to maintain silence about the precise purchase price for. The transaction was completed exclusively on equity basis to keep liquid funds of HPI AG constant.
"Also in the future we want to sustainably raise the company value of HPI AG by acquiring interesting companies. By acquiring Azego Components AG we gained another scalable business area. Azego Components AG can generate about 1 m Euro of turnover relevant for margin per 3 m Euro market value of additional excess inventory. The take-over generates additional growth potentials and strengthens our international market position. This acquisition is only the beginning. We are currently negotiating with very interesting companies that show impressive business concepts in the area of procurement", states manifests Michael Negel, CEO of HPI AG.
The previous CEO of Azego Components AG, Norbert Wilkat, will continue to work for the company until 2013, which was agreed by contract. In the field customers of the group worldwide he will continue to be head of strategic purchase and sales of Azego Components AG.
Azego Components AG was founded by Dr. Cornelius Boersch in 1995 under the name ACG AG as a provider of chip cards. 1999 former ACG AG merged with W.W. Chip AG to become a provider of semiconductors and chip card systems. Later on the company changed the name to Azego Components AG. The company used to be a strong competitor of ce Global Sourcing AG (formerly: ce consumer electronic AG).
The previous CEO of Azego Components AG, Norbert Wilkat, will continue to work for the company until 2013, which was agreed by contract. In the field customers of the group worldwide he will continue to be head of strategic purchase and sales of Azego Components AG.
Azego Components AG was founded by Dr. Cornelius Boersch in 1995 under the name ACG AG as a provider of chip cards. 1999 former ACG AG merged with W.W. Chip AG to become a provider of semiconductors and chip card systems. Later on the company changed the name to Azego Components AG. The company used to be a strong competitor of ce Global Sourcing AG (formerly: ce consumer electronic AG).
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments