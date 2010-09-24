Electronics Production | September 24, 2010
Prices for discrete components to decline in 1Q/2011
After more than a year of increases, prices for discrete components used in nearly all electronic products are set to begin to decline in the 1Q/2011 as demand softens during the seasonally slow period, writes market researcher iSuppli.
"Across the board, discrete components—including bipolar power, power MOSFETS, small signal and rectifiers—are forecasted to decline in price during the first quarter of 2011", said Rick Pierson, senior analyst at iSuppli. "While such drops—amounting to less than 1% for all discretes—won't come close to offsetting the gradual increases that have happened since October 2009, the price reductions at the very least will give buyers some relief from demand outpacing supply."
However, for the remainder of 2010, Average Selling Prices (ASPs) for all discretes are expected to continue to move upward until supply comes into balance with the heavy demand situation. Furthermore, even when discrete prices begin to decline in the first quarter, buyers may still have some challenges obtaining parts. Delivery lead times for these discretes will continue to extend well beyond normal parameters, maybe by as much as 20 weeks or more in some cases, iSuppli forecasts.
Feeling bipolar
Prices for such parts have increased during the past 12 months—a trend that should continue through the remainder of 2010—and then level off for the 1H/2011. Lead times will continue to extend into the third and fourth quarters of 2010, with some suppliers quoting as much as 26 weeks or more.
No relief for MOSFETS in 2010
Mounting pressure from both the front and back ends of the supply chain is also continuing to stress the power MOSFET market, causing lead time extensions and the allocation of certain devices from a number of suppliers, including On Semiconductor, Fairchild Semiconductor, Infineon Technologies and International Rectifier.
While pricing is expected to stabilize at some point in the 1H/2011, given the elevated prices and the state of high demand, one can expect to continue seeing bottlenecks in the power MOSFET market despite demand-driven production expansion efforts.
Small gains
Much like other discrete components, small signal transistors and rectifiers will continue their price uptick for the remainder of 2010, with prices then falling early in 2011. And again; larger-than-normal lead times with no relief in sight. Even in the first quarter of 2011, iSuppli sees small signal transistor lead times at levels 20 weeks or longer.
Rectifying 2009 price drops
For rectifiers, prices had come down hard in 2009, falling by as much as 20% due to a drop in demand. Since that time, however, the ASP has inched back up while also experiencing a 12-month sequential rise. For the first half of 2010, ASPs increased in the face of insufficient supply as well as continued demand for parts.
Lead times for rectifiers will continue to be unusually extended—lasting as much as 20 weeks or longer— owing to an increase in demand and to capacity constraints. Much like the rest of the discrete market, lead times at these levels will remain an issue even after 2010.
However, for the remainder of 2010, Average Selling Prices (ASPs) for all discretes are expected to continue to move upward until supply comes into balance with the heavy demand situation. Furthermore, even when discrete prices begin to decline in the first quarter, buyers may still have some challenges obtaining parts. Delivery lead times for these discretes will continue to extend well beyond normal parameters, maybe by as much as 20 weeks or more in some cases, iSuppli forecasts.
Feeling bipolar
Prices for such parts have increased during the past 12 months—a trend that should continue through the remainder of 2010—and then level off for the 1H/2011. Lead times will continue to extend into the third and fourth quarters of 2010, with some suppliers quoting as much as 26 weeks or more.
No relief for MOSFETS in 2010
Mounting pressure from both the front and back ends of the supply chain is also continuing to stress the power MOSFET market, causing lead time extensions and the allocation of certain devices from a number of suppliers, including On Semiconductor, Fairchild Semiconductor, Infineon Technologies and International Rectifier.
While pricing is expected to stabilize at some point in the 1H/2011, given the elevated prices and the state of high demand, one can expect to continue seeing bottlenecks in the power MOSFET market despite demand-driven production expansion efforts.
Small gains
Much like other discrete components, small signal transistors and rectifiers will continue their price uptick for the remainder of 2010, with prices then falling early in 2011. And again; larger-than-normal lead times with no relief in sight. Even in the first quarter of 2011, iSuppli sees small signal transistor lead times at levels 20 weeks or longer.
Rectifying 2009 price drops
For rectifiers, prices had come down hard in 2009, falling by as much as 20% due to a drop in demand. Since that time, however, the ASP has inched back up while also experiencing a 12-month sequential rise. For the first half of 2010, ASPs increased in the face of insufficient supply as well as continued demand for parts.
Lead times for rectifiers will continue to be unusually extended—lasting as much as 20 weeks or longer— owing to an increase in demand and to capacity constraints. Much like the rest of the discrete market, lead times at these levels will remain an issue even after 2010.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments