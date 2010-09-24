DEK Solar appoints new Solutions Engineer

DEK Solar has appointed Ed Rabbitt as its new Solutions Engineer.

Having worked at DEK for over 15 years, Ed has vast experience in the applications and solutions domain, also having worked in the Silicon Valley Bay Area dealing extensively with new applications in industries from semiconductor through to RFID. In his new role at DEK, Ed will be working with customers to develop print processes that meet precise alternative energy production requirements.



Commenting on his new role, Ed explains: "Having talented service personnel to help start-ups get through the learning curve of operating and maintaining production equipment is invaluable. It removes much of the stress from our customers and allows them to focus on getting their product out. Many of the customers I work with have little, if any, knowledge of printing. So, by coming to me, they not only benefit from my knowledge of this area, but can also take advantage of a lab fully equipped to help them determine whether their designs are possible. It’s an exciting time in the alternative energy market right now. There are lots of talented people out there with new ideas; I am looking forward to helping them meet their goals as part of DEK Solar."