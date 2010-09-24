Siemens recalls 2.2M circuit breakers in USA

Siemens is recalling around 2.2 million Siemens & Murray Circuit Breakers, Load Centers and Meter Combos due to a burn hazard.

The recalled circuit breakers have a spring clip that can break during normal use, leading to a loss of force to maintain a proper electrical connection in the panelboard. This can lead to excessive temperature, arcing or thermal damage at the connection point, and damage to the panelboard's electrical insulation and can result in a fire, property damage, or personal injury.Siemens has received one report of a circuit breaker spring clip that broke during installation. No injuries have been reported.This recall involves Siemens and Murray 15 through 50 AMP single and double pole circuit breakers, load centers (circuit breakers that come with an electrical panel), and meter combos (contain a load center and a meter socket).Siemens or Murray date codes 0610 or 0710 and the catalog number are printed on a label on the side of the circuit breakers. Date codes between June 2010 through August 2010 are stamped on the inside of the metal box of the load centers and meter combos. The catalog number for the load centers and meter combos is printed on a label inside the metal box door and on the packaging.The affected products were manufactured in Mexico and sold between June 2010 through August 2010.