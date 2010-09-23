Aspocomp Oulu invests in new equipment

PCB manufacturer Aspocomp Oulu has invested in Circuit Automation Photoimageable Soldermask Coating and Drying equipment.

Aspocomp Oulu has purchased a DP1500-FL dual-sided LPI coater and HC340 hanging type oven for drying of LPI soldermask at its bare printed circuit board operation in Oulu, Finland.



Commenting on this investment, Mr. Mitri Mattila, Process Manager at Aspocomp Oulu, said: "We have been using Circuit Automation double sided coating DP-1500-2X equipment in Oulu for many years to apply soldermask on our circuit boards. The new model DP1500-FL, not only doubles our capacity to coat panels, but this machine will allow us to seamlessly coat both rigid panels and thin flexible panels on the same machine."



"Flexible manufacturing capabilities will allow Aspocomp to broaden our customer base and position Aspocomp to offer higher technology capabilities. By replacing our rigid panel oven with a new Circuit Automation HC-340 hanging oven, designed to handle and dry a full range of types of panels, Aspocomp’s yields will improve by having a tighter thermal profile. The hanging design will improve yields by reducing warp in the panels. The superior thermal characteristics of this oven will improve our yield by allowing us to producer finer lines and smaller dams along with our new laser defined process soldermask", he continued.



Mr. Thomas Meeker, President of Circuit Automation commented: "Aspocomp has been a valued customer of Circuit Automation for many years. We are especially pleased that Aspocomp has chosen to be our first European customer utilizing Circuit Automation’s newly commissioned DP1500-FL machine."