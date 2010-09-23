Recession had dramatic effect on European connector market

© Connectsystems

The dramatic developments in international markets and electronic production in 2008/2009 have had a major impact on the global and the European connector market.

The speed at which global economic changes are taking place is increasing and market volatility seems to have become a daily reality. The booming market in 2007/2008 was followed by a bust in 2008/2009, in which the European connector market volume dropped below its 2004 levels.From the end of 2009 until the 1Q/2010 the market experienced a steep recovery, resulting in record increases in bookings and billings (in percentage compared to the same period the previous year), writes market researcher Bishop & Associates in their newly released report 2010 European Connector Market Report.The European connector market decreased by 28.9% in 2009 from it peak in 2008. During the five-year period from 2004-2009, the European connector market, measured in US Dollars, shrank by an average of -1.0% per year (CAGR). This illustrates the dramatic decline of the market in 2009, which was the biggest one year decrease since Bishop & Associates started tracking the market in 1985.In 2009, the European Connector Market was still the largest global connector market (by region), although this will likely have changed by 2014, the market researcher predicts.