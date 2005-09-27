IPC Enhances Lead Free Website

Recognizing that the issue is more complicated than just finding a solder solution, IPC - Association Connecting Electronics Industries® has revamped its website to better reflect the growing amount of information on lead free and RoHS compliance.

For several years, the industry has been working toward eliminating lead in electronics by July 1, 2006, as required under the European Union's Restriction of Hazardous Substances (RoHS) Directive. Complying with RoHS and other global substance restrictions is actually quite complex, as companies are finding out. There are a lot of issues, and it's a challenge keeping track of them all, let alone implementing industry-wide and company-specific solutions.The website is divided into three sections: "Compliance," "Implementation," and "Environment." In the Compliance section, visitors to the site will find all the latest information including products covered under RoHS, definitions, test methods, and standards. This section also covers IPC's efforts to help the industry prepare for RoHS including training, conferences and compliance tools.While the technical and performance issues related to the implementation of lead free solder are also numerous, the Implementation section draws upon IPC's strength as a technical standards developing organization to give industry the best information on solder selection, tin whiskers, laminate, lead free components and other PCB materials. The site also provides additional tools including the peer-to-peer lead free forum and links to relevant IPC standards.Finally, the Environment section summarizes attempts to assess the environmental and human health issues surrounding tin lead solder and lead free solders in electronics.