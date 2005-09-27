RoHS | September 27, 2005
IPC Enhances Lead Free Website
Recognizing that the issue is more complicated than just finding a solder solution, IPC - Association Connecting Electronics Industries® has revamped its website to better reflect the growing amount of information on lead free and RoHS compliance.
For several years, the industry has been working toward eliminating lead in electronics by July 1, 2006, as required under the European Union's Restriction of Hazardous Substances (RoHS) Directive. Complying with RoHS and other global substance restrictions is actually quite complex, as companies are finding out. There are a lot of issues, and it's a challenge keeping track of them all, let alone implementing industry-wide and company-specific solutions.
The website is divided into three sections: "Compliance," "Implementation," and "Environment." In the Compliance section, visitors to the site will find all the latest information including products covered under RoHS, definitions, test methods, and standards. This section also covers IPC's efforts to help the industry prepare for RoHS including training, conferences and compliance tools.
While the technical and performance issues related to the implementation of lead free solder are also numerous, the Implementation section draws upon IPC's strength as a technical standards developing organization to give industry the best information on solder selection, tin whiskers, laminate, lead free components and other PCB materials. The site also provides additional tools including the peer-to-peer lead free forum and links to relevant IPC standards.
Finally, the Environment section summarizes attempts to assess the environmental and human health issues surrounding tin lead solder and lead free solders in electronics.
Visit leadfree.ipc.org for more information.
The website is divided into three sections: "Compliance," "Implementation," and "Environment." In the Compliance section, visitors to the site will find all the latest information including products covered under RoHS, definitions, test methods, and standards. This section also covers IPC's efforts to help the industry prepare for RoHS including training, conferences and compliance tools.
While the technical and performance issues related to the implementation of lead free solder are also numerous, the Implementation section draws upon IPC's strength as a technical standards developing organization to give industry the best information on solder selection, tin whiskers, laminate, lead free components and other PCB materials. The site also provides additional tools including the peer-to-peer lead free forum and links to relevant IPC standards.
Finally, the Environment section summarizes attempts to assess the environmental and human health issues surrounding tin lead solder and lead free solders in electronics.
Visit leadfree.ipc.org for more information.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments