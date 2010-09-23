Etek Europe with new sales director

Etek Europe has appointed Robert Pitchford as Sales Director.

"As our business grows we strive to deliver the very best service to all our customers within the Electronics Industry. Having someone of Bob’s calibre as part of the Etek Management Team will ensure that we continue to provide the levels of service and support that our success has been built on", comments Mike Nelson, Managing Director of Etek Europe.



Bob has worked for Hollis, Electrovert, Speedline Technologies and Purex International Ltd for over 24 years and has held various Sales and Management positions over that time.



"I had a wonderful career with Speedline and was given many opportunities to extend both my practical and commercial knowledge. I worked alongside my colleagues at Alpha Metals to open the first Cookson EMD centre in Dublin, Ireland and from the success of that project was invited to replicate the process in San Jose California. After spending two years in Camdenton Missouri as the Director of Marketing for Electrovert, I returned to England in autumn of 2001 to take up the position within Speedline Europe as Director of Business Development", says Bob.