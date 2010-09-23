Infineon: What shall we do with all the money?

German chip manufacturer Infineon has a lot of cash on its hands, but is in no rush to spend it.

"We are under no pressure to make acquisitions just because we have a lot of cash", Infineon’s CEO Peter Bauer stated. He also believes that—even though the company’s piggy bank is full—Infineon will not be a likely candidate for a hostile takeover.



Infineon has recently sold its mobile chip unit to US-american Intel for USD 1.4 billion in Cash. The transaction is scheduled to be completed during the 1Q/2011.