Electronics Production | September 27, 2005
Powerbox signs deal with Proteus
International power supply manufacturer Powerbox has signed a distribution agreement with Israeli based electronics distributor Proteus.
The deal allows Proteus to sell Powerbox's comprehensive standard line of power supply products as well as full custom design and production capabilities, to the Israeli market.
"Israel is an interesting, and unexplored market for us, and we believe it to hold great potential in a number of areas, including Medical, Military, Communication and Broadcasting", says Powerbox COO Louis Masreliez. "Proteus is an established company in Israel, and when we were approached by Proteus's owner, Israel Ganir, we didn't have any hesitation about working together as Proteus will provide us with a solid gateway into this market." "We have high expectations of the relationship, and so far Proteus, is proving every bit as good as we have hoped for" concludes Louis Masreliez, who has already seen the first orders come in from Proteus.
Proteus Technologies Ltd was founded in the year 2000 by electronics industry veteran, Israel Ganir. The company is split into three parts, Proteus Distribution, Proteus Systems, and Proteus Aerospace, all of whom are based in Israel.
Swedish Powerbox, with a 31 year track record in the power supply industry, manufactures a range of standard power supplies, and also has a sizable custom design department. This enables Powerbox to provide customers with a one-stop-shop, even for those truly unique requirements. Powerbox presently has 22 offices in 15 countries, around the world.
"Israel is an interesting, and unexplored market for us, and we believe it to hold great potential in a number of areas, including Medical, Military, Communication and Broadcasting", says Powerbox COO Louis Masreliez. "Proteus is an established company in Israel, and when we were approached by Proteus's owner, Israel Ganir, we didn't have any hesitation about working together as Proteus will provide us with a solid gateway into this market." "We have high expectations of the relationship, and so far Proteus, is proving every bit as good as we have hoped for" concludes Louis Masreliez, who has already seen the first orders come in from Proteus.
Proteus Technologies Ltd was founded in the year 2000 by electronics industry veteran, Israel Ganir. The company is split into three parts, Proteus Distribution, Proteus Systems, and Proteus Aerospace, all of whom are based in Israel.
Swedish Powerbox, with a 31 year track record in the power supply industry, manufactures a range of standard power supplies, and also has a sizable custom design department. This enables Powerbox to provide customers with a one-stop-shop, even for those truly unique requirements. Powerbox presently has 22 offices in 15 countries, around the world.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments