Powerbox signs deal with Proteus

International power supply manufacturer Powerbox has signed a distribution agreement with Israeli based electronics distributor Proteus.

The deal allows Proteus to sell Powerbox's comprehensive standard line of power supply products as well as full custom design and production capabilities, to the Israeli market.



"Israel is an interesting, and unexplored market for us, and we believe it to hold great potential in a number of areas, including Medical, Military, Communication and Broadcasting", says Powerbox COO Louis Masreliez. "Proteus is an established company in Israel, and when we were approached by Proteus's owner, Israel Ganir, we didn't have any hesitation about working together as Proteus will provide us with a solid gateway into this market." "We have high expectations of the relationship, and so far Proteus, is proving every bit as good as we have hoped for" concludes Louis Masreliez, who has already seen the first orders come in from Proteus.



Proteus Technologies Ltd was founded in the year 2000 by electronics industry veteran, Israel Ganir. The company is split into three parts, Proteus Distribution, Proteus Systems, and Proteus Aerospace, all of whom are based in Israel.



Swedish Powerbox, with a 31 year track record in the power supply industry, manufactures a range of standard power supplies, and also has a sizable custom design department. This enables Powerbox to provide customers with a one-stop-shop, even for those truly unique requirements. Powerbox presently has 22 offices in 15 countries, around the world.