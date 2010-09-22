Infineon with new 4Q guidance

Result and revenues for the fourth quarter of the 2010 fiscal year (ending September 30) for German chip manufacturer Infineon will be better than expected.

For the fourth quarter of the current fiscal year, Infineon expects to see revenues rise sequentially by approximately 15%. In addition, Infineon sees Combined Segment Result margin of 18 - 20% for the quarter ending September 30, 2010. The Wireless Solutions (WLS) division made a disproportionately higher contribution to the increase in guidance driven especially by higher than expected smart phone sales.



For the full 2010 fiscal year Infineon expects to see revenues rise by approximately 50% compared to the full 2009 fiscal year, and the Combined Segment Result margin to 13 -14%.



For the first quarter of the 2011 fiscal year, Infineon expects revenues from the continuing operations excluding WLS to be at least on the same level as in the fourth quarter of the 2010 fiscal year excluding WLS.



In the forecast for the fourth quarter of the 2010 fiscal year that was published on July 28, 2010, Infineon expected revenues to grow sequentially by a high single-digit percentage. Segment Result margin was expected to grow by one or two percentage points.