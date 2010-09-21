Tyco extends tender offer for ADC

Tyco Electronics has extended the expiration of its tender offer to purchase all of the outstanding common shares of ADC.

Tyco Electronics has extended the expiration of its tender offer to purchase all of the outstanding common shares of ADC to 5:00 p.m., New York City time on Monday, Oct. 18, 2010. All other terms and conditions of the tender offer remain unchanged.



As of midnight on Sept. 20, 2010, approximately 89'380'324 common shares of ADC (including 9'318'060 common shares of ADC guaranteed to be delivered within the next three NASDAQ trading days) had been tendered and not withdrawn pursuant to the tender offer, representing approximately 92.12% of the outstanding common shares of ADC.