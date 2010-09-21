HP and Oracle bury the hatchet

HP and Oracle have reaffirmed their long-term strategic partnership and the resolution of litigation regarding Mark V. Hurd’s employment at Oracle.

While the terms of the settlement are confidential, Mr. Hurd will adhere to his obligations to protect HP’s confidential information while fulfilling his responsibilities at Oracle, a joint statement said.



"HP and Oracle have been important partners for more than 20 years and are committed to working together to provide exceptional products and service to our customers", said Cathie Lesjak, CFO and interim CEO at HP. "We look forward to collaborating with Oracle in the future."



"Oracle and HP will continue to build and expand a partnership that has already lasted for over 25 years", Oracle CEO Larry Ellison added.



The move by Mark Hurd to HP's competitor Oracle had caused some trouble and Hewlett-Packard had sued his former boss at the beginning of September.