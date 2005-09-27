French Italian merger discontinued

Last week, French Electronics Production Equipment Distributor MJB, and competitor Prod Electronic announced that the two company were about to merge. The merger has now been discontinued.

Prod Electronic is the French subsidiary of the Italian group Prodelec, which distributes brands like USI, SolderStar, Juki, Orbotech, Essemtec, IPTE, Vitronics-Soltec, Covatec.



The merger will not be carried out due to some points of obstacles in the conclusion of the negotiations. The merger should be worth an estimated 11 million euros.

