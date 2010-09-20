InnoSenT produces on Siplace SX equipment

InnoSenT GmbH, founded in 1999 and is based in Donnersdorf (Germany), has invested in the new Siplace SX platform.

"Our success is based on our development of innovative radar sensors, but without our high-quality and on-time production we would never be where we are today", says InnoSenT managing director Robert Mock about the role manufacturing plays for the success of his company.



And this success is indeed impressive: Founded only in 1999 by Dr. Wolfgang Weidmann and Robert Mock with three employees, the radar sensor specialist employs over 115 people today. Even during the recent global economic crisis, InnoSenT managed to grow by more than 30% annually and quadruple its revenues between 2005 and 2009 to over EUR 13 million.



"To translate our advantages in the development field into marketable high-volume products, we need partners in the surface-mount technology field who can keep up with us in terms of innovation speed. This applies to placement precision as well as flexibility for frequent product changes and real-life performance. We surveyed the entire equipment market to find the best solution for these requirements", explains production manager Udo Müller.



The severity of these requirements is underscored by hard facts: lot sizes ranging from 50 to 3'000 units, multi-cluster PCBs with dimensions around 280 x 220 mm and efficient family setups with 3-4 different products.

"Compared with other solutions, the Siplace SX stands out with a whole series of features. It is extremely robust, also because of its modern X-feeders. The component spectrum is unusually broad and can be fully used even in large family setups thanks to the machine’s large feeder capacity", he continues in saying.