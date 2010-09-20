SMT & Inspection | September 20, 2010
InnoSenT produces on Siplace SX equipment
InnoSenT GmbH, founded in 1999 and is based in Donnersdorf (Germany), has invested in the new Siplace SX platform.
"Our success is based on our development of innovative radar sensors, but without our high-quality and on-time production we would never be where we are today", says InnoSenT managing director Robert Mock about the role manufacturing plays for the success of his company.
And this success is indeed impressive: Founded only in 1999 by Dr. Wolfgang Weidmann and Robert Mock with three employees, the radar sensor specialist employs over 115 people today. Even during the recent global economic crisis, InnoSenT managed to grow by more than 30% annually and quadruple its revenues between 2005 and 2009 to over EUR 13 million.
"To translate our advantages in the development field into marketable high-volume products, we need partners in the surface-mount technology field who can keep up with us in terms of innovation speed. This applies to placement precision as well as flexibility for frequent product changes and real-life performance. We surveyed the entire equipment market to find the best solution for these requirements", explains production manager Udo Müller.
The severity of these requirements is underscored by hard facts: lot sizes ranging from 50 to 3'000 units, multi-cluster PCBs with dimensions around 280 x 220 mm and efficient family setups with 3-4 different products.
"Compared with other solutions, the Siplace SX stands out with a whole series of features. It is extremely robust, also because of its modern X-feeders. The component spectrum is unusually broad and can be fully used even in large family setups thanks to the machine’s large feeder capacity", he continues in saying.
And this success is indeed impressive: Founded only in 1999 by Dr. Wolfgang Weidmann and Robert Mock with three employees, the radar sensor specialist employs over 115 people today. Even during the recent global economic crisis, InnoSenT managed to grow by more than 30% annually and quadruple its revenues between 2005 and 2009 to over EUR 13 million.
"To translate our advantages in the development field into marketable high-volume products, we need partners in the surface-mount technology field who can keep up with us in terms of innovation speed. This applies to placement precision as well as flexibility for frequent product changes and real-life performance. We surveyed the entire equipment market to find the best solution for these requirements", explains production manager Udo Müller.
The severity of these requirements is underscored by hard facts: lot sizes ranging from 50 to 3'000 units, multi-cluster PCBs with dimensions around 280 x 220 mm and efficient family setups with 3-4 different products.
"Compared with other solutions, the Siplace SX stands out with a whole series of features. It is extremely robust, also because of its modern X-feeders. The component spectrum is unusually broad and can be fully used even in large family setups thanks to the machine’s large feeder capacity", he continues in saying.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments