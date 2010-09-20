© Wordpress

Terry Gou opens up on suicides

Terry Gou opens up about the suicides at Foxconn's manufacturing hub in Shenzhen (China). He feels guilty now, but then it was a different story.

"I should be honest with you", he told Bloomberg journalists in an interview. "The first one, second one, and third one, I did not see this as a serious problem. We had around 800'000 employees, and here (in Longhua) we are about 2.1 square kilometers. At the moment, I’m feeling guilty. But at that moment, I didn’t think I should be taking full responsibility."



However, he decided to act after the fifth employee had jumped to his /her death in March 2010. "I decided to do something different", he stated.



Foxconn—as reported earlier—but up nets around the building and set up a 24-hour help centre. The EMS-provider also increased monthly wages for its employees to CNY 1'200 (EUR 136), with a second increase scheduled for October this year.