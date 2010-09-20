AMO GmbH invests in Vistec's EBPG5200 system

AMO GmbH, a research service provider for nanotechnology located in Aachen (Germany), has placed an order for Vistec’s electron-beam lithography system EBPG5200.

Dr. Christian Moormann, Managing Director of AMO GmbH, stated: "High end electron beam lithography is the basic technology for all our activities in nanophotonics, electronics and nanoimprint. We decided to base our flexible nanotechnology R&D services again upon a Vistec electron beam lithography system because performance and service were convincing. We believe in the high quality of EPBG5200 even in rugged environmental situations and enlarge our capabilities significantly with the new system."



Commenting on today's announcement, Rainer Schmid, General Manager at Vistec Lithography, Inc. noted: "With the EBPG5200 at AMO a long lasting and fruitful collaboration between the two companies further continues. Customers like AMO help us to supply systems, which fit best to the challenging requirements of nanopatterning today and in future."