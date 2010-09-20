© V-PS

V-PS is getting ready

Dutch PCB manufacturer V-PS is getting to the final stages of 'cleaning up'. The company has run test on machines and production should start soon.

As reported earlier, a fire caused damage to the production building at Dutch PCB manufacturer V-PS. During the summer months, the company has been busy re-organising and re-building their production. Now, V-PS has entered the final stages and internal production is once again possible.



In early September, V-PS started a test production of PCBs—drilling, brushing, plating, laminating, processing of photographic films and pattern plating. These PCBs have been treated with the laminate stripping process, with good results. "However, the etching machine did not immediately produce the right result so we are closely examining how to improve the results", the PCB manufacturer stated.