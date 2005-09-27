Schramberg fire - lead to decline in German PCB orders

According to the German circuit board association (Verband der Leiterplattenindustrie) and the industry association (ZVEI-Fachverband Electronic Components and Systems), the turnover in the German PCB industry went down in June 2005 compared to the same period the year before.

There has also been a decline in new orders in the German PCB industry. One reason to that is according to channel-e the major fire at the Schweizer plant in Schramberg. The fire-damaged manufacturing facility forced companies to redirect their orders to other companies in Europe and even outside Europe.