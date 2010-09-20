Jan van der Wel / Ton Plooy

tbp and Technolution join forces

CEO of Technosolution Jan van der Wel and CEO of Dutch EMS-provider tbp electronics Ton Plooy have signed a contract that establishes the joint effort Techno-tbp vof.

Ate de Vries, program manager at Technolution, saw the writing on the wall: "OEMs want to focus on their core business, and issues–like designing and building–that fall beyond those areas are relegated to third parties who relieve them of this responsibility. Look... synergy is achieved through real collaboration!"



The introduction Techno-tbp was favourably received by both small and large volume OEM companies.