BAE Systems to lay off 946 in UK

BAE Systems is to lay off 946 staff at their Military Air Solutions (MAS) and Insyte (Systems Integrated System Technologies) divisions.

CSEU general secretary, Hugh Scullion, said: "The unions are shocked at the scale of these losses and will be demanding an explanation from BAE. Talks will begin locally in the first instance to attempt to mitigate the planned losses and if necessary national negotiations will follow. The unions will oppose any compulsory redundancies."



Potential job losses:

• Brough: 212

• Chadderton: 26

• Farnborough: 55 (Harrier team)

• Samlesbury: 149

• Warton: 298

• Plus a further 206 cuts at BAE's Systems Integrated System Technologies (Insyte)