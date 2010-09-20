Milara appoints representative for Russia

Milara has appointed New Technologies Ltd. as its representative for Russia. The company will represent Milara’s full line of fully and semiautomatic printers for the SMT and semiconductor industries throughout Russia.

"We have not met any other company that is more knowledgeable about its products and services than New Technologies. This is a new market for us and if you do not establish a relationship with the right company, it is very difficult to assess current market strategy in aspects of actual versus unrealistic potentials. We finally have been able to find this in New Technologies and look forward to working with them", said Stephen Brodeur, Program Director at Milara Inc.