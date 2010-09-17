Electronics Production | September 17, 2010
Gleichmann and SensorDynamics sign distribution agreement
Gleichmann Electronics is now pan-European distributor for the complete sensor and ASIC product portfolio from SensorDynamics, a MEMS specialist with its headquarters in Lebring near Graz, Austria.
SensorDynamics currently concentrates on three product groups: Inertial Microsensor Systems (IMMS), Intelligent Sensor Interface (ISIF) and Wireless Sensors (WISE). Features of the inertial sensors include embedded DSP cores, integrated microcontrollers and fail-safe functions that fulfill the safety requirements of the automobile industry in accordance with SIL2 and SIL3.
"With the support of Gleichmann Electronics, we now want to make this knowledge available to an expanded range of customers. Gleichmann Electronics is an ideal distributor for us, because the company, which is part of the MSC Group, has a high level of system competence and, as a design-in oriented system integrator, is in a position to technically competently support the customers in the evaluation phase through to the end of the product's lifetime over the entire supply chain", said Juergen Tittel, Vice President Marketing & Sales at SensorDynamics.
See a rapidly increasing demand over the coming years for fail-safe inertial microsensor systems, intelligent sensor interface circuitry and wireless sensors (from left): Juergen Tittel, Vice President Marketing & Sales at SensorDynamics and Ralf Sommer, Business Development Director at Gleichmann Electronics.
Ralf Sommer, Business Development Director at Gleichmann Electronics, sees an ideal complement in the current and planned product portfolio of SensorDynamics to the present range of products of the MSC-Gleichmann Group. "Sensor technology plays an increasingly important role in automotive manufacture, but also in industry and building automation, in high-end consumer sectors and medical technology. With the help of single and multiple axis gyroscope sensors in SOIC and QFN packages from SensorDynamics, the fail-safe combo sensors and the capability to already be able to combine analog, digital, and HF functions on a single chip, we can further expand our system competence and help our customers achieve a stainable competitive advantage in the previously mentioned business segments."
