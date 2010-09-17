Ultra acquires Extec hybrid microelectronics team

Ultra Electronics, Manufacturing & Card Systems, has acquires Extec Integrated Systems and integrated the unit into its CEMS business.

As part of Ultra, the Extec business will be known as Ultra Electronics, Manufacturing & Card Systems, Microelectronics, Portchester. The focus of the facility will continue to be on the design and manufacture of thick-film hybrid microcircuits. The unit employs around 50 people at its facility in Portchester, and will continue to operate as an integrated business with Ultra Manufacturing & Card Systems.The Microelectronics Portchester facility is a valuable addition to the Ultra CEMS business, joining Ultra’s existing CEMS operations in Cambridge and Weymouth. The Portchester facility will extend the capacity and reach of Ultra whilst increasing the scope of its offerings to industry sectors demanding high reliability products. Ultra CEMS' capabilities now include PCB and SMT, thick film hybrids and turn-key product assembly and test for high-reliability applications in aerospace, defence, security and other professional electronic markets.Nick Mair, Sales & Marketing Manager for Ultra CEMS, comments: "The integration of Extec is a very important step for Ultra as we continue to grow. Expanding our offering to include the design and manufacture of hybrid microelectronics will benefit our existing customers who demand the highest quality in manufacturing, as well as extending our reach to new markets where Ultra’s commitment to excellence makes us the obvious choice."Frank Bellion, General Manager of Microelectronics Portchester, added: "We are excited to have become part of Ultra, whose offerings and reputation complement our business perfectly."