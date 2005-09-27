Ericsson Microwave to lay off 150

Ericsson Microwave in Mölndal in the Western of Sweden gives notice to 150 employees due to the weakening of the military sector of the market.

According to the Swedish newspaper Göteborgsposten Ericsson Microwave has tried to get important development orders with no result. Not even by switching over to more civil production has given any positive results in the financial situation.

