Incap to sell its sheet-metal business unit in Helsinki

Finland-based EMS-provider Incap and Lankapaja Corporation have signed a letter of intent regarding the sale of the sheet-metal business of Incap's Helsinki plant.

The intention is to sign the actual agreement so that the sheet-metal production at the plant will be transferred to Lankapaja on 1 January 2011.



Incap's Helsinki plant is specialised in the manufacture of sheet-metal mechanics and final assembly. If the agreement is concluded, the personnel of Incap's sheet-metal mechanics will transfer to the service of Lankapaja as continuing employees. The sheet-metal machining centres of the plant would also be transferred to Lankapaja, who would continue production at Incap's current premises for the time being according to the preliminary plan.



The planned sale of business is consistent with Incap's strategy, and if concluded, will enable the specialisation of the Helsinki plant into an final assembly plant. Incap's goal is to increase the share of deliveries of large-scale product packages to customers both in the energy efficiency and well-being industries. At the same time, the company's resources for focusing in final assembly will be enhanced further.



Incap will not completely give up sheet-metal manufacture, as the company will retain its mechanics manufacturing at the Vaasa plant.



According to Sami Mykkänen, the President and CEO of Incap, the business sale currently being negotiated is one step in the structural change Incap is undergoing. "We are focusing our resources on the core areas in our strategy and specialising in the operations where we can offer the greatest added value to our customers. Our cooperation with Lankapaja enables us to continue acquiring mechanical parts for manufacturing assemblies at a competitive price."



Lankapaja has 75 years of experience in metal manufacture. Lankapaja has several manufacturing units, of which the sheet-metal unit is one of the largest in the company. The company currently employs 100 persons at the approximately 12'000 m2 plant in Nummela.