AWS invests at Newcastle-Under-Lyme facility

UK-based EMS-provider AWS-Group is expanding its Fast Track prototyping capability with investment at Newcastle-Under-Lyme facility.

Following the success of its ‘Fast Track' operation at AWS Cemgraft in Newbury, a similar service and facility has been set up at AWS Ltd on its Newcastle-Under-Lyme site. The 13-strong, specialist new product introduction (NPI) team includes: project management; electronic design and production engineers; dedicated quotation and purchasing staff; and PCB assembly and box build personnel.



Phil Ellerton, AWS' NPI & Fast Track Manager Comments: "Urgent requirements, one-offs and new products were traditionally handled in an account cell, so the account manager would have to fit this work around the regular production flow. Increasingly, we are undertaking more technical and complex work with major OEMs and first tier companies, so it made sense to create, in effect, a technology centre built around the solid foundations of the Cemgraft Fast Track model."



"A key aspect of this approach is that we not only provide a product, we also provide the manufacturing experience to customers who do not have the necessary systems' integration or production expertise. More and more, this calls for an overall electro-mechanical solution requiring several disciplines, not just the PCBA", he continued.