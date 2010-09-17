Adeptron with new CEO

Adeptron Technologies has appointed Mr. Trent Carruthers as Interim CEO of the company. Mr. Carruthers has been Senior Vice President at Adeptron since January 2009 and joined the Company in 2004.

Mr. Michael Marti has stepped down as CEO of Adeptron to pursue other business opportunities. Mr. Marti has agreed to continue to work with the EMS-provider during the transition period as a consultant and will remain as a member of the board of directors of the Company.



"I would like to thank Mr. Marti for his years of dedication and service to Adeptron and look forward to his continued contribution as a member of the board of directors," said Mr. Robertson, the Chairman of the board of directors of Adeptron. "The board of directors has begun its recruitment process for a permanent Chief Executive Officer and expects that the transition will be as seamless as possible."