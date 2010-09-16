New Business Development Manager for Axis Electronics

John Bayliss joins the company with a wide range of experience gained from the high technology and high reliability sectors of the PCB industry.

"John is a perfect match for our company's needs", commented Phil Inness, Managing Director. "He has helped numerous businesses in the defence and aerospace sectors to sort technical and supply issues."



John comments: "I am particularly interested in developing the recently acquired microelectronics business sector within Axis Electronics, this gives the company a real competitive advantage in this very high technology area."