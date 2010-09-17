Essemtec books record sales in August

In August 2010, Swiss SMT equipment manufacturer Essemtec booked the highest number of sales of the year, making it the second highest turnover in company history.

"Our anti-cyclical strategy is paying off", said Florian Schildein, marketing and sales manager of Essemtec. Despite negative market trends in the last year, Essemtec has been developing new machines with full power. The new pick-and-place systems Paraquda and Cobra, which were introduced in November 2009 and April 2010 respectively, have significantly contributed to the record sales in August. Mr Schildein continued: "These systems were ready at the right time."



Throughout Germany and Switzerland, Essemtec recognizes a clear increase of investment activities. Florian Schildein is convinced that these important markets will pull others. In the near future, the sales network will be further developed in order to provide competent support to the growing customer base.