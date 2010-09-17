Giantec in franchise agreement with Arco

Giantec Semiconductor has appointed Arco, based in Mahwah (USA), as a global franchised distributor for its portfolio of EEPROM, Smart Card, and Power Management products.

"We are pleased to expand our memory and semiconductor product offering to include Giantec Semiconductor. The addition of the Giantec product line enhances Arco’s comprehensive portfolio of memory and semiconductor solutions and reinforces Arco’s commitment to provide state of the art and legacy product solutions to our customers worldwide" said Rick Kapoor, Arco president and co-founder.



Arco operates through its network of strategic locations in the USA, Germany, Hong Kong and China.