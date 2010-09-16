Wistron steps up on Sony supplier list

Wistron is set to become second-largest notebook supplier of Japanese electronics giant Sony in 2011, passing EMS-provider Foxconn along the way.

Wistron will reportedly receive between 15 - 20% of Sony's notebook orders, which translate into manufacturing around 2 million units, writes DigiTimes. Taiwan's EMS-provider Foxconn is set to receive manufacturing orders for about 1 million units.



Quanta Computer will apparently remain Sony's main manufacturing partner, receiving orders for 5 million units (around 50% of the total of 10-11 million estimated for 2011). The rest will be build in-house.