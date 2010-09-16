DEK renews partnership with Maxim SMT

DEK will extend its partnership with Maxim SMT in India to further strengthen its foothold in one of the fastest growing electronics manufacturing markets in the world.

Under the franchise agreement, Maxim SMT, headquartered in New Delhi, will continue to distribute DEK’s equipments, and manufacture the VectorGuard stencils under licence from DEK, incorporating electroformed foils, laser-cut nickel foils and plastic stencils, to meet growing market demands across India.



DEK Franchise & Licensing Manager, Jim Wong, said: "Judging from previous track record, Maxim SMT has proven itself to be one of our most valuable partners in expanding local market and servicing our clients. We’ll continue to work closely with the company to ensure its provision of VectorGuard stencils maintains the highest standards of quality our customers have come to expect."