Brammo partners with Flextronics

Brammo has selected Flextronics as its global manufacturing partner for the production of plug-in electric motorcycles and components.

This strategic partnership enables Brammo to rapidly scale its manufacturing production in order to meet growing international demand for its products. This partnership is a continuing expansion of Flextronics' Automotive segment and augments services to include new clean tech technologies and electronic systems for electric vehicles.



"Flextronics is focused on providing a high quality end-to-end solutions approach to leading global companies, including automotive, and this is why we have selected them as our strategic manufacturing partner. We can now scale globally with the demand and the rapid evolution of this growth industry," stated Craig Bramscher, CEO and founder of Brammo, Inc.



"We look forward to this very exciting partnership, where we will provide Brammo with our world-class global resources, strong vertical integration capability and supply chain logistics enabling Brammo to achieve its ambitious growth plan", said Herbert Schoeffmann, president of Flextronics Automotive.