New staff to ATOO Europe

ATOO Europe AB, a supplier of consumables and tools for electronic manufacturing, has employed Johanna Ekerstrand as a sales- and marketing assistant.

"We are looking forward to work with Johanna", says Pär H Gester, ATOO’s marketing manager. "Her broad experience in international trade and marketing is a perfect match for ATOO. With Johanna in the team, we will be able to speed up the expansion of our services with focus on product range and on-line services."



Since the start, on January 1st 2010, Atoo Europe has heavily expanded in Europe. The company now employs three sales engineers that mainly operate in the Hungarian, Slovakian and Polish markets. The Atoo-group with offices in Sweden, France and Tunisia plans to further expand within the near future, especially with an increased sales workforce.