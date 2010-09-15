Dialog supplies Congatec

Dialog Semiconductor's DA6011 is being used in congatec's Qseven embedded PC conga-QA6 for clocking and

power management.

Jürgen Friedel, vice president and general manager of Dialog's automotive and industrial business unit said: "The Qseven enables incredibly small PCs to be created, and to minimize battery size, we must maximise power efficiency. We've worked closely with both congatec and Intel to ensure the DA6011 precisely regulates power for those components at the heart of the Qseven."



Gerhard Edi, CEO of congatec said: "Every square millimetre of savings on the Qseven counts. A single chip power management solution was essential, allowing us to further shrink BOM, cost and power consumption to the lowest possible levels without compromise."



Note: At just 70x70mm the Qseven is amongst the world's smallest embedded PCs and has a footprint smaller than a typical business card.